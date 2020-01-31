Voters may get to vote on minimum wage

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recently certified a summary of a petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would increase the state minimum wage rate.

On Jan. 17, 2020, the attorney general’s office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled “Raise the Wage Ohio Amendment” from legal counsel for the petitioning committee. The petition was certified today as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment.

“Without passing on the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure … I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in the letter certifying the petition.

Once the summary language is certified by the attorney general’s office and the initial signatures are verified by the county boards of elections, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to 5% of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election. Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10% of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

The full text of the letter to petitioners and the amendment petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.