GREENVILLE – St. Mary’s School recently held its annual Science Fair. The overall winner of the Science Fair was fifth grader Eva Kramer. She did her project on Sensory Accuracy. The top three finishers were: first place was Kramer; second place tie with Isabel Badell and Coleman McNulty; and third place was Trey Rammel. Shown is Kramer.

