Friends will discuss Waffle Breakfast

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Their program will be about backyard maple sugaring. This means their Waffle Breakfast is fast approaching on March 7.

In January, they began their membership drive. If you would like to join the Friends of the Darke County Parks, visit the website listed below and print out a membership form or attend their February meeting and join there. Membership will accord you the privilege of participating in upcoming officer elections.

If you have any questions about our organization, call the park office at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.