Meet elected officials at First Friday

UNION CITY – Join the Union City community for an eventful evening at The Community Center, 105 N Columbia Street, Union City, Ind. for the Feb. 7 First Friday.

On tap will be a chance to meet, informally, with the recently elected officials to local government. Find out about their training for the positions you elected them to hold, their thoughts for the future of the community, and become acquainted with what is in store for the city/village.

Plus, meet up with other people you know and don’t know. This is one of the best opportunities of the year.

The event will be held from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

The hosts for the evening will be The City of Union City, Ind. and The Historical Preservation Society of Union City, Indiana and Ohio

Refreshments will be available including fine wine – you may bring your own if you desire (wine, soft drinks, or water).