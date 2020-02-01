Empowering benefits from mission

GREENVILLE – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Each month, The Bank’s Giving Mission provides one office the opportunity to choose an organization to receive $1,000. Along with the donation, offices are able to collect items or run a similar campaign to bring awareness to the organization they have chosen.

Mercer Savings Bank’s Greenville Office chose Empowering Darke County Youth.

Spearheaded by Bob Robinson in 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) provides free after-school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of reading comprehension and math. Its mission: empowering strong students for a strong community. The organization currently serves 120+ youth in grades 1-8 in Greenville City and Ansonia Local Schools. They have plans to expand into a third school district this year.

Experienced tutors, many of who are retired teachers and former substitutes, along with 30-40 area high school and college-age students can be found tutoring students. The group is always in need of more volunteers, with work ranging from 1-on-1 tutoring to small group settings where they work together on homework or provided curriculum.

“Mercer Savings Bank is a great example of the community stepping forward for our kids. We are so very grateful,” Robinson says. “This community really cares, and these kids are our future.”

Mercer Savings Bank has been a trusted community bank since 1888. They offer the financial products and services that make your life easier and your money work harder for you – mortgage and consumer loans, checking and savings, MMDA, mobile banking, mobile deposit, and CardValet. To find out more about Mercer Savings Bank and what they have to offer, stop by one of their locations in Celina, Fort Recovery, or Greenville, call 877-672-4543, or visit mercersavings.com.