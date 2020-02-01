Walmart Giving grant presented to BBBS

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently received a Walmart Giving grant from the Sidney Walmart Foundation to help support the BBBS with its mentoring needs of local children.

“As proud members of the Shelby County community we appreciate organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and we are excited to see the work they do in the community. Being able to support community organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters with much needed funds is a very important and fundamental piece Walmart plays in the local community,” Sidney Walmart’s General Manager CJ Sharpe said.

“Walmart is a vital part of the Shelby County community, and we are honored to be the recipient of their generosity through this donation,” Jennifer Bruns, executive director of BBBS said. “It is because of donations from corporations like Walmart that we are able to provide mentoring services to over 300 youth in our service area.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential.

BBBS is seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors all throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.