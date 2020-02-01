Farmers Union gives to renovation campaign

GREENVILLE – Darke County Farmers Union recently donated funds to the Darke County Agricultural Society to be used in the Jr. Fair Building Renovation Campaign.

The local Farmers Union chapter has been a long-time supporter of the Jr. Fair Youth at the county fair participating in the Jr. Fair Livestock Sales and providing trophies for over fifty years.

For information about the Darke County Farmers Union, contact Holly Finnarn at 421 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio, (937) 548-3240.