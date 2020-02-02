Lions hear about local center

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met on Jan. 28 for the second meeting of 2020. The 22 Lions and one guest enjoyed a spaghetti meal. The speaker for the evening was Darla Erwin.

Erwin is the Clinical Liaison for the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Part of her job is to market the facility to the community of Randolph County. She has provided door prizes for some of the Lions Club Blood Draw events. Erwin said that one of her goals is to “put smiles on the faces of the residents.” The Center includes a Memory Care Facility and provides Physical and Occupational Therapy for residents. They are also one of the few places in the area to provide Respiratory Therapy.

She likes to do events that support local businesses like their once a month movie at the Towne Square Cinema. Erwin said that Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has many long time employees and they have recently updated their facility. Check out Randolph County Nursing and Rehabilitation online at https://exceptionallivingcenters.com/community/randolph-nursing-and-rehabilitation/