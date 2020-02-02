GCS kindergarten registration

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Schools will be holding kindergarten registration at Greenville Elementary School, 1111 N. Ohio St., on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 7, 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, 4-6 p.m.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2020. Please bring official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers if applicable, a parent/guardian ID, and two forms of proof or residency in order to complete enrollment.

Only a parent is needed at registration. Children will be screened on a later date that will be scheduled when the parent registers.