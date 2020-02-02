Garst Museum reopens to visitors

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum reopened its doors for visitors on Saturday, Feb. 1. A month-long closing in January allowed the museum staff time to clean and reorganize exhibits in preparation for an exciting new year.

Visitors will find the facility in top-notch condition. Dan Kagey, the grounds and maintenance manager, has dusted, cleaned, and waxed almost every nook and cranny in the museum.

Several improvements have been made to the exterior of the museum. Garst Museum must be maintained to preserve the building and make sure it is weatherproof and safe for patrons. In addition, the museum must be a safe and secure place to house priceless collections.

The Board of Directors made the decision to have two large trees removed from in front of the museum. Both of these trees posed a great risk of damaging the museum if they came down during a storm. Other repairs to the building exterior included repairing and painting the front of the Coppock Wing, installing new gutters and leaf guards, repainting the antique iron planters, repairing handrails at both entrances, and replacing a faulty air-conditioning unit in the Pioneer Wing.

Garst Museum thanks the Coppock Hole Trust, Jeff Hole, Fred Brumbaugh, and the Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust for funding these repairs. A special thanks also goes to board member Pete Hemer for overseeing these projects.