Shannon Clark & the Sugar to play benefit

GREENVILLE – Local music group Shannon Clark & the Sugar will play a benefit concert for The Cancer Association of Darke County on March 7 at The Coffee Pot. They will be joined by other local musicians for a night of music and storytelling.

“We love giving back when we can to the community and The Cancer Association does some really wonderful work for our town,” says Clark, lead singer of the group.

Shannon Clark & the Sugar intertwine the heartfelt raw emotion of a singer-songwriter, and the somber story telling of a country artist. Inspiration from Marvin Gaye to Willie Nelson, this Americana/Alt-Country group hails from Greenville and plays to a dynamic range of audiences and draws on their southern soul and country heritage.

They have worked with an eclectic set of artists ranging from Hank Williams Jr. and Brooks & Dunn, to Paramore and Hawthorne Heights. The group received the honor of being the # 3 artist on Apple News in the month of December for their song “Carry Me” which Chillfiltr magazine said, “The raw emotion of Shannon’s vocal delivery exposes the bittersweet beauty of his lyrics and might just have you hugging your loved-ones a little bit tighter tonight.”

The night will be hosted by comedian Josh Freshour with special musical guest- Amanda Livingston, Cody Johnson, Josh Bledsoe & Cody Collins. Limited seating is available; tickets are $10 or $12 ATD and can be purchased at the Coffee Pot or at www.shannonclarksugar.com Doors at 6 p.m. at the Coffee Pot, Greenville, on March 7.