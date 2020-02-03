A Night in Hollywood set for March 7

GREENVILLE – Don’t miss a Night with the STARS – Hollywood Style. Join Greenville City Schools on March 7 for the sixth annual A Night in Hollywood. It’s the event created for kids by kids.

The event spotlights the Special Olympian’s artistic talents – putting the spotlight on the stars they are. Greenville High School gymnasium will turn Hollywood with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m.

A Night in Hollywood will showcase the Special Olympics participants by presenting their artistic abilities through a talent show that includes singing, dancing and performances by Kendell’s Crew and Artistic Variations from Final Bow Studio. You will be able to bid on the many amazing pieces of art made by Special Olympians in the silent art auction.

You will have many opportunities to give back to Special Olympics throughout A Night in Hollywood with business donations, raffle items, fun family games and much more. Since this will be our sixth year, for this fundraising event made specifically for the Darke County Special Olympics, our goal is $10,100. They have raised $38,000 in the first five-years of this event.

They need your help to fill the audience to support our Darke County Special Olympians. The event is unlike any event anywhere – Join us and make a difference for our Special Olympics in a way that they have never experienced before through A Night in Hollywood. Usually, the Special Olympics participants are limited to athletics and on this night… they are our Shining Stars!

They are aware that the Special Olympics are extremely talented in many ways! So, they would like to give them the opportunity to show off their own unique talents to our community. If you know a Special Olympian who would like to showcase their artistic talents – please contact the organizers. Their goal is to have all eyes on the Special Olympics participants so they may feel like the stars they are.

If you would like to be a guest at A Night in Hollywood, tickets will be available at the door for $5 each. You may also purchase a table for $200 and receive 10 free tickets or become a major sponsor for $500. If you are interested in making a financial donation, please make checks payable to Greenville City Schools with SCM in the memo line and mail to GHS, 100 Greenwave Way Greenville, Ohio 45331.

For further information, contact Jaida Kelly at 20Jaidakelly@gcswave.com, Alyssa Evers at 20alyssaevers@gcswave.com, or Alivia Lindamood at 20alivialindamood@gcswave.com. They would love to get as many members of the community as possible involved to share this very special night with us.