Bad Art, Good Folk cast announced

EATON – For the sixth consecutive year, The Preble County Art Association is presenting Bad Art, Good Folk, an annual fundraiser to support art in Preble County.

The fundraiser features local celebrities competing to win the most votes from now until April. Each “Good Folk” is creating a piece of art to be auctioned at the culminating event on April 18 sponsored by Edison State Community College, Muha Construction, LCNB National Bank, Kramer & Kramer Inc., Lawn Plus, RDA Group Architects, Twin Valley Bank and Bullen Ultrasonics.

The 2020 cast is split into three teams and are led by PCAA instructors to create their masterpiece. Erin Abney will be coaching Joe Ferriell from the City of Eaton, Todd Appledorn from Heeter Insurance, and Christine Wilson from Butler County ESC. Michelle Buckley will be coaching Jane Smith from Essence of Wellness, Chris Fourman from LCNB National Bank, and Craig Springmier from Halderman Farm Management. Bad Art Good Folk Veteran Robert Coveney will be coaching Lauren Morris from Twin Valley Bank, Todd Hennigan from Henny Penny and Rick Hanes from Edison Community College.

The 2020 cast is looking for support from the entire community to raise contributions for the PCAA. Votes cost $1 each and an unlimited amount can be cast. Voting for Good Folk can be done online at www.preblearts.org or in person at Preble Arts, 207 E. Main St., Eaton. All votes are tax deductible donations and support the PCAA. The funds raised by this event make art opportunities available and accessible to the community.

The PCAA has been serving the community since 1990 by offering gallery exhibits, interactive education experiences and programs that integrate art into the community. In addition to these services, we have a strong focus on strengthening the community through art experiences. The PCAA has loyal dedication to youths, seniors and those that are differently-abled. The PCAA offers Youth for a Creative Community, a program for youth to learn skills, teamwork and collaboration while they make art for the public. In addition, the program RISE: Respect, Integrity, Spirit and Experience focuses on teens in need of guidance and direction. RISE offers a mentoring experience that fosters pride for themselves and the community by having them actively participate in the creative process while learning life skills, responsibility, team-work and community development. We are proud to work with Your Happy Place, and the Preble County Senior Center, to provide affordable art activities to their clients.

Want to attend the auction? Ticket information will become available in March. More information about this event and all other PCAA programs and activities can be found at www.preblearts.org. Call 937-456-399 or better yet, visit us at 207 E. Main St. in downtown Eaton to see or take part in art.