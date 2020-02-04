DCRW hosts veterans services director

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Tom Pitman at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Chestnut Village Center of the Brethren Home Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Pitman is director of the Darke County Veterans Services and will be speaking regarding the services offered by that organization.

“We are looking forward to hearing from Pitman and also presenting him with a check for the funds raised by our club for the upcoming Darke County Veterans Washington D.C. trip,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC president.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club does offer an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, Feb. 6 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.