Bloomingdale to join Financial Achievement Services

GREENVILLE – The Main Street Greenville Board of Trustees announced today that current Executive Director Crysta Bloomingdale has submitted her resignation in order to accept a position at Financial Achievement Services Inc.

“The board is very sad to see Crysta leave Main Street Greenville as the executive director,” said Phillip Pierri, board president. “She has been a great asset to this organization from day one with her creativity and fresh ideas. We all wish her nothing but the best in her next challenges in life. With change comes opportunity. The board of trustees for Main Street Greenville will work hard to ensure a smooth and seamless transition as we look for the next executive director.”

Bloomingdale has served as the executive director of Main Street Greenville since 2017 and will be transitioning out of this role in early March. In her letter to the Board of Trustees, Bloomingdale said she was “honored to have been chosen to lead this organization and it is my sincere hope that it continues to thrive and carry out the ongoing work of building a strong community.”

“I am very grateful to the Board for their confidence in me and consistent support over the last three years,” said Bloomingdale. “It has been a privilege to work with and advocate for the small business owners who are so very passionate about our community. Creating a vibrant downtown would not be possible without our committed supporters and volunteers, and I look forward to being one of those as I transition into a new role.”

The Main Street Greenville Board of Trustees remains committed to fostering a strong non-profit organization that serves to make downtown Greenville a desirable destination for entrepreneurs. The Board will be announcing its plans for the transition period and job posting for the new executive director shortly.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Learn more about the organization on their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow them on social media at facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville. You can contact them at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4998.