Curry will not be forgotten

BRADFORD — Glenna Marshall Trevino Curry, whose name is synonymous with Bradford and its Pumpkin Show among other things, passed Jan. 27 leaving behind many memories for her loved ones.

Those who knew her knows she had a passion for her family and her community and the people in it. And, that she was a promoter, organizer and leader.

Ginger Godfrey said, “Glenna and I shared many ideas around my kitchen table, discussing mother-daughter banquets, Pumpkin Show, would pick my husband’s brain for ideas and she talked him into being Elvis for one of her productions at church. He always told her ‘yes.’ She was a dear friend and was always present in our children’s lives as well. We all loved her so and we were blessed to be part of the legacy she left. I will miss the coffees and chats we shared.”

“I first met her years ago when she what the room mother of our class room in elementary school,” said April Murphy Brubaker “She was always kind and giving. I always enjoyed chatting with her when I would see her around town and at sporting events and she was such a pleasure to work with on the various Pumpkin Show committees over the years. She will be greatly missed by our community. This quote reminds me of her: ‘Awesome classroom mom is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget’.”

Curry’s son, Dr. Bill Trevino, said he has so many memories.

“But what stands out is her being a single mother and not making much money but she dedicated her life to make me happy. Spoiled you can say,” he stated. “From nice clothes to every pair of Jordan’s from 1985-1995. She went overboard for every holiday and birthday without asking for anything in return. From the Disney trips to the Gatlinburg trips, she saved all year to make those happen. She saw the intellectual potential in me and demanded nothing other than A’s. Pushed me both academically and athletically. Shaped me into the person I am today. Made me demand excellence from myself. My drive in life was to make her proud of me. That was my pay back to her. I am grateful that we were able to grant her wish and have her spend her final days at home surrounded by her pride and joys, her grandsons.”

Cherie Roeth commented, “Glenna was my classmate and a very good friend through the years. She had an outgoing ‘bigger than life’ personality, was extremely intelligent, creative and an amazing organizer. We worked together on a variety of Christian musical programs, which showcased area talent for many years. I can still hear her laughter deep in my heart and am so glad we shared planning our 50th Bradford School Alumni weekend, with several other classmates; reminiscing and sharing many memories. Glenna loved life, her faith, friends and her son, Bill. She worked very hard to afford him educational opportunities to excel. She was gracious to many, smiled in the middle of pain and sorrow and was always ‘there’ for her family. Glenna was a one-of-a-kind treasure in whatever she chose to pursue.”

Rita Leis: “Glenna was a wonderful woman and friend to me. She loved her family and community so much. We have such good memories of her. She will be missed by us all, but is resting in God’s arms now. Glenna should hold the title of ‘Ms. Bradford’, as there has never been a bigger fan or supporter of our community. Her positive attitude and willingness to try something new and different to improve her hometown was something I so admired about her. Her hard work, kindness to children, and giving nature will truly be missed. She has left an important legacy to the village of Bradford. On a more personal note, Glenna and I shared many happy memories, working together as PTO officers, planning various Pumpkin Show events, and children’s community choir, just to name a few. Years ago, as a single mother, she gave of herself in every way possible to support her son in his dream to become a doctor, and saw that dream come true. Years later, she was just as devoted to her grandsons, attending every one of their school activities and sporting events. She was one of a kind.”

Here are some other remarks found on social media:

Terri Frantz Miller: “Heaven gained an amazing lady! She sure will be missed in our community by all.”

Lee Dunn: “She was a Super Lady. loss of a true member of Bradford Strong. Her love and dedication to family and community will be motivation for all.”

Carolyn Smith: “Glenna was such a blessing to everyone and she will be missed.”

Brian Magee” So sorry for your loss, Bill. I always enjoyed my talks with her.”

Jenni Smith Piatt: “She was a beautiful woman inside and out. I remember meeting her years ago with the queen’s contest at Pumpkin Show and she is just one of those beautiful people that you never forget.”

Andy Grow: “So sorry for your loss, Bill. Your mom was such a wonderful woman. Some of my best childhood memories involve the places we went with your mom on vacation, out to eat, or to the movies. Your mom always made sure we had a great time. She will be truly missed.”

April Blair: “She was a wonderful woman, now she’s a beautiful angel.”

Nikkea Swick: “I loved going out and seeing her when I was a kid. So glad she got some time at home with those she loved. it’s going to be rough without her for everyone. Try to take comfort knowing that now she can watch over all of you without pain.”

Lisa Whitten: “Glenna was such a nice lady and amazing grandmother. I am so sorry for the loss of such an impactful woman in your family.”

Sara Painter: “She was an AMAZING lady and the perfect grandmother.”

Jack Stoler: “Glenna loved Bradford and did so much for her community. She will be missed.”

Debby Brown: “This angel did so much for Bradford Pumpkin Show and Church of the Brethren youth plays. I admired her for her service.”

Chris Fair Canan: “We will miss Glenna! She is part of so many memories that we shared! This community will miss her and it is a better place having had her living in it.”

Susan Welbaum: “Glenna was an awesome lady. If something needed to be done, you would go to Glenna and it would be taken care of.”

Angelia Marie: “Glenna and her contagious smile will definitely be missed. I’m so glad I stopped to see her a few weeks ago and was blessed with some great stories of us as kids. I can’t count the times she boasted on all five of the boys and how much she loved them and let’s not forget how handsome they are. Thanks for always sharing her with me.”

Curry https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_CURRYTRIBUTE.jpg Curry

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.