Nifty Fifties premieres at Memorial Hall

GREENVILLE – Greenville Middle School Theatre Workshop, under the direction of Kari Lemon, is proud to announce “The Nifty Fifties” for their 34th show. The show, written by Tim Kelly with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, takes place in Louise’s Luncheonette, during the late 1950’s.

Gracie, the head of the dance committee, has asked Louise if they can hold the hippity hop at the luncheonette because the gymnasium is being remodeled. Muffin, and the other teen queens, give Gracie lots of grief because they think they can do a better job. Gracie ends up promising her distant rock star cousin, Ziggy Springer to be the star performer for the hippity hop. Louise is also facing issues with Mrs. Nicholson, who owns the luncheonette building and is threatening to turn the luncheonette into a dry cleaning establishment and the beatniks of town are trying to find who busted up Sandra’s Harley Davidson Sportser. Will Louise’s Luncheonette turn into a luncheonette? Will the hippity hop have its superstar? Will Sandra find the “punk” who wrecked her Harley Davidson Sportser?

“The Nifty Fifties” will rock the stage at Memorial Hall Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8. Doors will open at 6:30 for both performances. General Admission tickets are $4 presale and $5 at the door. For tickets, contact Kari Lemon at 937-548-3185 ext. 2338 or at klemon@gcswave.com. Also, be sure to ask about their patron program to help keep this organization thriving for years to come.

The cast and crew of “The Nifty Fifties” hope you can attend. Be there or be square.