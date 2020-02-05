Shrine hosts couples event

MARIA STEIN – On Friday, Feb. 14, the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting “God, Teach Us to Love.” This special St. Valentine’s Day event will include a dinner & presentation by Fr. Alexander Witt, Parochial Vicar of the Coldwater Cluster Parishes.

The Trinity is a relationship of three persons, and so is a marriage – wife, husband, and God. By modeling marriage on the perfect love of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, it can strengthen the bond, helping spouses grow in love of each other and of their God. Join us as we learn how God, by very nature, teaches us how to love! From newly engaged couples to those who have been together for decades, this special evening is perfect for all couples who wish to strengthen their marriage through God’s love.

The event is $30 per couple and reservations are required. Attendees will enjoy delicious dinner in the romantic ambiance of the Shrine’s Upper Room. Visit mariasteinshrine.org and click on “Event Calendar” to complete the online registration before Feb. 10. For additional information, contact Matthew Hess at 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal, for people of all faith backgrounds and beliefs, through opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.