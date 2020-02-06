OSU names Dean’s List

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has issued the dean’s list for autumn 2019, with the names of 21,175 students who have achieved high academic averages for their work. This includes 16,046 Ohio students, 3,493 non-resident and 1,636 international students.

Criteria for qualifying for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List.

Arcanum – Nicole L. Brocious, Karissa Hundley, and Miranda B. Lee

Greenville – Layla Carrington, Kiley N. Grilliot, Dylan M. Shumaker, and Ting Hao Zheng

New Madison – Joshua A. Hollinger

Osgood – Trent M. Bohman and Justin K. Bohman

Rossburg – Megan E. Bergman

Versailles – Heather D. Albers, Jerome F. Bey, Olivia M. Bohman, Jacob D. Frantz, Maggie J. Hedrick, Kari A. Kueterman, and Chelsea M. McGlinch

Yorkshire – Anna R. Gehret and Colleen G. Gehret