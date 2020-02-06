OSU lists graduates

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has issued its list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 15, 2019. The university awarded 3,778 degrees at the ceremony, including 208 doctoral, 13 professional, 425 masters, 2,655 bachelors, 468 associates and nine certificates.
Local students who earned degrees include:
Arcanum – Karissa Hundley, Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude
Greenville – Dylan M. Shumaker, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rossburg – Michael Hemmelgarn, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Eng Cum Laude
Versailles – Grant Toops, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition
Yorkshire – Sara Thwaits, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Union City – Bradley P. Slyder, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture