OSU lists graduates

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has issued its list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 15, 2019. The university awarded 3,778 degrees at the ceremony, including 208 doctoral, 13 professional, 425 masters, 2,655 bachelors, 468 associates and nine certificates.

Local students who earned degrees include:

Arcanum – Karissa Hundley, Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude

Greenville – Dylan M. Shumaker, Bachelor of Science in Education

Rossburg – Michael Hemmelgarn, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Eng Cum Laude

Versailles – Grant Toops, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition

Yorkshire – Sara Thwaits, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Union City – Bradley P. Slyder, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture