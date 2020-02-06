America’s Got Talent comedian coming to Memorial Hall

GREENVILLE – Darke County Veterans Services is bringing America’s Got Talent finalist, Ryan Niemiller to Greenville’s Memorial Hall, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 7 – 10 p.m. to support the 2020 Veterans Washington D.C. trip.

“We were fortunate to get Ryan,” said Veterans Services Director Thomas Pitman. “Ryan is a friend of one of our employees and we reached out to him. He had an opening in his very busy schedule. Ryan is booked every weekend all year long so it was really a blessing to get him here.”

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped.

Ryan began his comedy career in Los Angeles, California, and hasn’t looked back since, performing in clubs and colleges across the country. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment, and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Ryan tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing the entire time.

With his quick wit, great timing, and a gimmick that only he can exploit, Ryan hopes to prove to the comedy world that he may be unarmed, but he is dangerous.

The night of comedy is DCVS’s first fundraiser of the year for the annual fall trip to D.C. and is a family friendly show.

“The show is for all ages,” Pitman noted. “Everything will be child appropriate.”

The very popular annual DC trip is scheduled for September 24-27 with plans already in the makings for 2021.

“The 2020 DC trip is full but we are taking names for the standby list and for next year’s trip,” Pitman said. “If any veteran has any interest in going on a DC trip – get your name on the list now,”

All proceeds support the Veterans of Darke County Washington DC trip.

“Our main goal is to put Veterans in touch with their benefits whether it’s a VA benefit, a State of Ohio benefit or something local,” Pitman stated. “That is our main mission. The DC trip is something we like to do to give back to the veterans and these fund raisers support the trip.

“We hope everyone comes out to support our trip to D.C. by having a good time out and seeing a really funny guy,” Pitman concluded.

Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County Veterans Services office located at 611 Wagner Avenue, Greenville or by phone 937-548-5305 or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryan-niemiller-comedy-show-tickets-90309950493