ARCANUM – Parent-Teacher Conferences for Arcanum High School, grades 9-12, are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4-7 p.m.

All parents of Arcanum High School students are invited to attend. Call the school at 692-5174 x-1337 to schedule specific appointments. Parents who are unable to attend during the scheduled conference hours may call the school to set up conferences with teachers for other dates and times.