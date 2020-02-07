Homes, Doyle & Friends to meet

ENGLEWOOD – The seventh annual Holmes, Doyle & Friends gathering will take place March 27 and 28 at the Clarion Inn, 10 Rockridge Road, Englewood.

Sponsored by The Agra Treasurers, a Dayton-based scion society of the Baker Street Irregulars, the event offers a day of talks on various topics found in or suggested by Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories and novels about Sherlock Holmes. Past programs have featured talks on Victorian control of poisons, speculation on Dr. Watson’s childhood, and a talk on a noted hangman of Victorian times.

Among the speakers this year will be Burt Wolder, co-host of the podcast “I Hear of Sherlock Everywhere” and Carlina de la Cova. As an associate professor of anthropology at the University of South Carolina, de la Cova also teaches a course on “Forensics of Sherlock Holmes.” There will also be vendors selling books and other items related to Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle, and the Victorian Era.

Registration forms and more details are available at www. http://www.agratreasurers.net/holmes. The session costs $65, with a discount for registrations before March 13. An option dinner on Saturday night costs $20, with the welcome reception on Friday night and a sandwich luncheon on Saturday included in the registration. Walk-ins will be welcome on Saturday morning only if space permits.