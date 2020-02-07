Taste chocolate and fight human trafficking

GREENVILLE – Indulge your taste buds and do good in the world by joining Fit by Loy for a guided Chocolate Tasting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Participants will try single origin craft chocolates from around the world made by some of the most inspired chocolate artists and makers.

Facilitated by London Coe of Peace on Fifth, a business offering ethically sourced goods, the tasting will include stories from how each piece of chocolate was crafted from its initial status as a cacao bean to its final state as a chocolate bar.

“We are so excited to be co-hosting this event with Peace on Fifth,” said Nicole Loy, owner of Fit by Loy. “Most of these chocolates have very few ingredients and a high percentage of cocoa. These chocolates are also all fair trade, meaning they are free of slave labor – something many national brands cannot boast.”

“To make this tasting even better,” Loy said, “the proceeds from this event will go toward the fight to end modern day slavery.”

The Chocolate Tasting workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at 120 W. Third Street in downtown Greenville. All ages are welcome to attend. Registration must be done in advance at https://www.fitbyloy.com/store/p50/Chocolate_Tasting.html