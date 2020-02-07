Winner recognized for Capstone

VERSAILLES – Lewis Winner is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its eighth year of existence.

Winner is the son of Brian and Lisa Winner of North Star. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School junior and senior students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Winner started working at Kenn-Feld Group at their Coldwater location in August 2019. Kenn-Feld Group, LLC is a John Deere Dealer Group with eight locations throughout Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. Their values enable customers to cultivate, shape and manicure the landscape through relationships, engagement, and experiences based on trust, integrity and a sense of urgency.

Winner is employed and training to become a service technician. His primary responsibilities are in the combine shop of Kenn-Feld. Winner assists with doing full service on combines, rebuilding planters, assisting the full-time service technicians with service calls during the harvest season, equipment set-up and general shop cleaning and maintenance. His is supervised by Bill McGuire, service manager at Kenn-Feld Coldwater and Mike Lefeld, combine service manager. McGuire said, “Lewis is responsible, timely, engaged, poses solid mechanical skills, pays attention to detail, follows instructions well and is a team player and very conscientious of his work. He added that Lewis is an asset to Kenn-Feld Group, “He is a fine student and appreciates his reliability.”

Since his employment, Winner has started purchasing his own tools and is looking into attending the John Deere Service Technician Program at Owens Community College and becoming a certified John Deere Service Technician in the future.

This year, a record 36 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business.

The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.