Power Over Parkinson’s is Feb. 12

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers! Power Over Parkinson’s meets to empower, socialize, and learn, and the next class will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 4 p.m. at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Main Dining Room.

The Power Over Parkinson’s session will be led by Versailles Rehab Speech Therapist Shannon Condon, M.A. CCC-SLP and Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT. The topic for February’s class will be “Aware in Care: What to know about being hospitalized with Parkinson’s”. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

This is a free meeting. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Dr. Stephen Winner at 937-526-0112 or pdpartners.oh@gmail.com.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.