Makers Co-Op offers classes and space

GREENVILLE – Nicole Loy proprietor of Fit by Loy, 120 West Third St., Greenville, has opened her space to the Darke County Makers Co-op. According to the group’s flyers and social media accounts, Darke County Makers Co-Op is a not for profit organization created to improve the quality of life for the people of Darke County and surrounding areas by providing opportunities for artistic and cultural expression through classes, sponsoring clubs and providing space for artists and makers to market themselves.

Their first month included free art classes geared toward families with activities appropriate for all ages. Classes included painting meditation, sensory bottles and paper mache. “These classes are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated to help cover the cost of materials and the use of the space,” said Sarah Fleming, co-founder of the co-op about the Sunday classes.

“We liked the idea of free classes on Sunday afternoons, because it seemed like the most logical time for families to be able to sit down together and work on a fun project,” Leah Garcia remarked about the 2-4 “Sunday Funday” time slot. Next month’s “Sunday Funday” events include sensory painting, Ted Harrison inspired acrylic painting, and creating robots using repurposed everyday items.

Darke County Makers Co-op also offered a workshop, “Organizing with Integrity: Starting a Non-Profit” taught by local author Ryan Acker; as well as several other weekend classes like wind chime making and an acrylic pour. “The acrylic pour class was so popular we are bringing it back in February,” said AJ Murphy of the second scheduled pour class on February the 29th. “We thought we would keep it simple this month and offer our paid classes on Saturday evenings.” DCMC’s paid classes include watercolor painting, self-love arts and crafting, clay sculpting and another acrylic pour. All classes will be on Saturday evenings from 7-9 and prices range from $10 up to $35.

Open hours to view local artist and makers work at 120 West Third Street will begin in February. Every Thursday and Friday the space will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and local artist or makers are encouraged to contact AJ Murphy at 937-670-4779 to enter artwork or pieces into the market. Other methods of contact are also available through social media on Facebook, at Darke County Makers Co-op or on Instagram @Darkecountymakers.