Oakley Place welcomes Dr. Chong

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, welcomes Dr. Chong, cardiologist for “Let’s talk about A-Fib – Atrial Fibrillation.” Join them for great education on how to take care of our hearts. Refreshments are provided.

The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. RSVP to 937-548-9521

Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, please contact Sandy Baker, the Community Relations Manager at 937-548-9521 or visit www.enlivant.com to learn more.