Top placings in diagnostics

Versailles FFA members placed first and second in the Darke County Ag Power Diagnostics contest members competing were (back row) Sam Gilmore, Issac Gilmore, (front row) Austin Timmerman and Xavior Grillot.

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 1, the Versailles FFA participated in the Darke County Agriculture Power Diagnostics contest at Koenig’s in Greenville.

The team of Austin Timmerman and Isaac Gilmore placed first and, the team consisting of Sam Gilmore and Xavier Grillot placed second. The successful showing allowed Versailles FFA to advance to the district contest.

A special thanks to North Star Hardware and Implement, Nathan Mescher, and Russell Wulber, and Puthoff Brothers Mechanics, and Koenig equipment for hosting a practice for the Versailles FFA. Thank you is also extended to Koenig’s for hosting the county contest and to Russell Wulber and Nathan Mescher for coaching the team.

