APL plans February events

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library has a full slate of events planned for January.

The popular StoryTime is held on Tuesdays from 10–11 a.m. This is a great weekly program for preschoolers that includes stories, songs, and other activities. The Explorer’s Club for kids in grades K-6 is a drop-in program that meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m. every Tuesday after school. It is a great time to meet up with friends, have a snack, play games, and more.

The Adult Winter Reading Challenge that began Jan. 6 is off to a great start. This program runs through March 31, and allows adults to enter into monthly drawings. Come in and grab a log sheet, and get reading. Prizes will be awarded at the end of each month, and one grand prize will be awarded at the end of the program.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, there will be an adult coloring session at 4 p.m. This is a great way to spend an hour relaxing and chatting while creating a masterpiece to take home. Beverages are served at this drop-in program.

There is a book club meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. This group meets monthly and newcomers are always welcome. Beverages are served, and no registration is needed.

Come in to create a one-of-a-kind valentine. Patrons are invited to drop in on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to get crafty. Supplies are provided; recommended for grades four up to adults.

On Monday, Feb. 17, kids in grades 4 and up are invited to come to a candy bar tasting program from 2–3 p.m. This event will feature different candy bars for the participants to guess. Please pre-register for this event as space is limited to 15 participants.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 if patrons have any questions. The library’s website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and it can be found on Facebook, and on Twitter.