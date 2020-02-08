GloryWay coming to TCC

GREENVILLE – Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville, will host a southern gospel concert on Feb. 16, 6 p.m.

Founded in 2002, owner and lead singer Justin Crank, from Mansfield, formed the GloryWay Quartet. With a vision in mind and a dream that would become reality, his love of four-part harmony would inevitably come full circle. Justin believed that God would open a door and with faith he would walk right through.

Now it is 2020 and GloryWay travels over 60,000 miles nationwide annually. They appeared in 215 concerts and events in 2019.The group is no stranger to nationwide radio, with current popular releases such as “Trading a Cross for a Crown,” “He Took it Away” and “Following In His Footsteps.”

The group consists of lead singer Justin Crank, tenor Bryan Langley, baritone John Cole, and fan-favorite bass, Justin Sayger. GloryWay continually boasts a lineup with seasoned ability that will impress even the least of Gospel music fans. GloryWay is quickly becoming a household name among industry leaders. Most importantly, they have a heart for the lost, integrity to go the extra mile, and talent without limitation to share with all who listen.

GloryWay has shared the stage with many top name groups in Gospel Music. They have won several awards and charted two hit songs in the top 80 Singing News Chart.

Pastor Sam Shilot and the congregation of Triumphant Christian Center invite all to come and enjoy this concert.