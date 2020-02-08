Lunch & Learn at GPL

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s February Lunch & Learn welcomes back crowd-favorite Jordan Francis from Wayne Healthcare. His topic is very relevant “SAD: Seasonal Affective Disorder & Mental Health”

Jordan asked, “Do you notice yourself feeling more sluggish during the winter months? Not enjoying activities that used to make you happy? Getting food cravings more intensely? These are just a few of the signs and symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons, typically starting in the late fall and early winter and going away during the spring and summer.”

Join them at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to learn more about signs and symptoms, risk factors, and therapies/treatment for one of the most commonly diagnosed mental health issues.

You may buy the Coffee Pot lunch for $5 or bring your own or just come for the program. They usually have a wrap with soup or salad and fruit and drinks. Please register and let them know about lunch at 937-548-3915.