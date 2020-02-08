Maple Sugarin’ on the Prairie

GREENVILLE – It’s almost that time of year. The smell of delicious maple syrup is coming from the sugar shack which means it’s time to sponsor a bucket and reserve your very own bottle of maple syrup made at Shawnee Prairie. Each sponsor will have his/her name placed on the sap bucket along the trail during the Maple Sugarin’ Festival on March 7.

“Amber Grade” ($25) sponsors will receive a 250 ml bottle of Darke County Parks maple syrup in a decorative maple leaf-shaped glass bottle. In addition to a bottle of maple syrup, “Fancy Grade” ($40) sponsors will receive two complimentary tickets to the Waffle & Sausage breakfast the morning of the festival.

This year, they’ve made it easier to sponsor your bucket by accepting sponsorships through their website. Follow the link below, create/sign into your account, and click “Sponsor a Bucket” under the memberships tab to get started.

https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home .

Forms and payment will be due Feb. 21. If you have any questions, need help creating your account or sponsoring your bucket, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165.