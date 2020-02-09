Valentine babysitting at church

ANSONIA – The Ansonia United Methodist Church, 204 W High St., will be “Babysitting the Kids” for parents who would like to spend some time with their significant other this Valentines weekend.

This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per child, per hour. Snacks, drinks, crafts, games and a movie will be provided for all the kids who show up.

You deserve a break, and so do your kids. Stop by and drop off the kids; then go out and have an enjoyable evening with each other.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Youth Pastor at (937) 569-1130 or email bradleytodd1981@gmail.com