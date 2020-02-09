Unbelievable skin care at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library will be hosting Pamela Graves from Unbelievable Skin Care on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m., as she discusses winter skincare. Attendees will also be making a DIY skincare product with her guidance.

Registration for this free event is required; call 937-548-3915 with questions or to register

Graves says “beauty begins from the inside” thus she creates products that are made from only the finest ingredients such as therapeutic grade essential oils and certified organic when possible. She became disillusioned with products on the market when she learned everything put on the skin goes into the bloodstream.

Graves began researching and experimenting with recipes and now has a line of natural products for women, men, and even pets.

Her products are available locally and are very affordable. See UnbelievableSkinCare.com for more information.