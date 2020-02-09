Instant Pot class at APL

ARCANUM – Have you heard the hype about the instant pot, the new trend in cooking? Are you interested in learning more about how to use your instant pot? Are you curious on how they work and if they are worth purchasing? This class is for you.

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS Educator for Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, will be hosting an introduction to Electronic Programmable Pressure Cookers class on Tuesday, March 10 from 1:30–2:30 p.m. The class will be held at Arcanum Public Library, 101 West North St., Arcanum.

Come and join an interactive class, where they learn the functions on an instant pot and prepare and sample a dish made with an instant pot.

There is no cost for this program but pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 20 people.

For further information contact the Arcanum Public Library at 937-692-8484.