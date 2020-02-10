Students display models

GREENVILLE – Now on display at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center is a remarkable colonial village.

DeColores Montessori School’s fourth through sixth graders designed and created period correct scale models inspired by 18th century architecture. Darke County Parks is thrilled to host the exhibit through February. Please stop out and witness the talented work accomplished by the students.

The Nature Center is located at 4267 State Route 502 in Greenville and is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.