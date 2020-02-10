Ashland names Dean’s List

ASHLAND – The following local students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Madison Young of Ansonia – Young is majoring in nursing. Young is a 2016 graduate of Ansonia High School.

Kara Hollinger of New Madison – Hollinger is majoring in integrated language arts. She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Hollinger of New Madison. Hollinger is a 2018 graduate of Tri-Village High School.

Jeffrey Ware of Versailles – Ware is majoring in business management. Ware is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School.