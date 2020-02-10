Library hosts Seed Swap

GREENVILLE – On Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Growing Harvest Seed Library will hold its annual Seed Swap at the Greenville Public Library. Megan Schmidt from Darke County Parks will be the guest speaker as they kick off the 2020 growing season.

She will give a brief presentation on aquaponics, a process in which plants and aquatic animals coexist together in a controlled ecosystem. Following her presentation, patrons will be able to select seeds from the newly stocked seed library. There is no registration required for this free event.

Bring your extra seeds and trade them for something you need or have been wanting to try. Remember, these are heirloom, open-pollinated seeds that grow year after year. The idea is to borrow seeds, plant them, and return a few from your harvest to the library for next year.

If you bring seeds, tubers, or starts, please have them labeled with the seed name, variety, harvest date, and any additional growing or harvesting information that is pertinent.

For more information, call 548-3915 or visit the Library’s Facebook Event Page. This is a fun and informal event so be sure to come and have a good time getting ready for spring planting.