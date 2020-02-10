Dinner will benefit Rustic Hope

VERSAILLES – St. Denis Knights of Columbus Council 1756 in Versailles is hosting a German-style dinner to benefit Rustic Hope on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the K of C hall in Versailles.

The meal will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage. Donation is $20 per individual with proceeds benefiting Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.

According to its website, Rustic Hope, located in Russia, provides services that may include temporary housing, transportation, food, clothing, baby supplies, daycare, adoption information, post-abortive counseling and parenting classes. “More importantly, Rustic Hope provides unconditional love. We consider every woman and child we help an important part of our family,” the website says.

The Knights of Columbus vigorously defends the dignity of each human being at every stage of life and works hard to help build a culture of life in our world. The work that Rustic Hope does for those women in need within our area is outstanding and aligns well with the Knight’s mission of charity.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available by calling Charlie Borchers (614-565-0004), Paul Borchers (937-417-0779), Roger Schlater (937-622-9005), or Ben Schlater (937-621-2448). Knights from other area councils will also be selling tickets. Contact your local council for more information.

The Knights of Columbus is a family oriented, Catholic fraternal service organization with nearly 2 million members throughout the world. The local council serves Holy Family (Frenchtown), Immaculate Conception (Bradford), St. Denis (Versailles), St. Louis (North Star), and St. Nicholas (Osgood) parishes in the area.