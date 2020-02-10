Healthy Living Series begins

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare invites all to participate in the “Healthy Living Series” a program that can help you make healthy changes that will last. Healthy Living is aptly named as its purpose is to help individuals reach and maintain a healthy lifestyle by learning to incorporate positive changes in their eating, exercise, and other health habits.

The Healthy Living Series curriculum is a nationally recognized prevention program and is approved by the Center for Disease Control. Trained instructors will be with you every step of the way, providing support and sharing knowledge with you on your journey toward healthy living. Participants have stated that “the coaches are encouraging and uplifting”.

Lessons, handouts, and additional resources included in this program will help you learn what a healthy lifestyle looks like, how to make small changes that lead to healthier choices, and how to sustain these small changes to see long term success.

This year-long program focuses on making long-term lifestyle changes that will last. A year may seem like a long commitment; however, it takes time to learn new habits, develop new skills and build confidence. The first half of the program will focus on learning to make healthier food choices (without giving up your favorite foods); adding physical activity into your daily routine; dealing with stress; and coping with changes that make it hard to stay healthy. The second half of the program will focus on continued support and guidance to help you continue to make healthy lifestyle changes. This program meets once a week and will be transitioned to once a month. The program begins March 18 and will be held on Wednesday’s from 2-3 p.m. at Wayne HealthCare.

The goals of the Healthy Living Series are to: 1) lose 5-7 percent of your starting weight through lifestyle changes, and 2) gradually increase physical activity to a minimum of 150 minutes per week. The intent of the program is to assist participants with making lifestyle changes to improve health and overall wellness. As a result of making healthy lifestyle changes many participants do lose weight, as well as reduce their risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions.

Call 937-569-6750 for more information regarding the program. Wayne HealthCare will be offering an informational session which will be held on Feb. 26 and March 3 at 2 p.m.