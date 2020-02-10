Leugers to celebrate 90th

GREENVILLE — Mary Leugers will be the guest of honor at an open house to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the K of C Hall on Children’s Home Road, north of here. Refreshments will be served.

Leugers was the oldest of five children of the late Bill and Rose (Shulze) Parmenter of Versailles.

“I was born in Versailles across the railroad tracks on Water Street,” she said. “My dad had a popcorn stand.”

She has two brothers, Charlie and Paul, living, while brother Joe Parmenter and sister Evelyn Grillot are deceased. Their father lived to be 84 and their mother, 70.

Leugers met husband Charles in Versailles, and they were married Aug. 17, 1948, at St. Denis Church in Versailles. Retired from Sears in Greenville after working there 40 years, he died May 15, 2002, at the age of 78.

Mary is the mother of five children, Carol Kemp, Arlene Harris and James, Gary and Richard Leugers, and has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Versailles High School in 1948, and worked at Weaver’s Egg Auction, candling eggs, before her marriage, and worked a year at the Darke County Courthouse after she was married.

She not only took care of her family, Leugers has made a lot of quilts, afghans and dish cloths over the years.

She has done a lot of sewing also, said her daughters. She has made wedding dresses, bridesmaids’ gowns, and helped Ann with her wedding dresses and even made her husband several jackets and suits.

It was also reported by family members that she is known to can and freeze all vegetables, meats and fruits.

Her love is playing cards; thus, she plays euchre with her peers on Wednesdays at the Eagles Lodge in Greenville.

“I played bingo for years, but not anymore,” she said. “I love to put puzzles together, 1,000-piece ones. I have done a lot of them over the years. And, I like word search books.”

She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greenville, where she is treasurer of the Rosary Altar Society and involved in different organizations in the church.

She also loves dressing like a witch on Halloween and sitting outside her house to pass out candy.

She has done that for several years but not last year because of the weather.

“I have a lot of allergies, but my health is good otherwise,” she said.

Leugers would like to be able to crochet again but there is not much time to do that anymore. She also used to go on senior trips, and with her husband on travels to such places as Las Vegas and Pike’s Peak. but that’s out of the question now.

Leugers still has another year left on her driver’s license, but has opted, at the advice of her family, to not drive again.

Mary Leugers is looking forward to celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 16, and will be celebrating that day at an open house at the K of C Hall north of Greenville from 2 to 4 p.m.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

