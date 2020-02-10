Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262 held its 15th annual chili cookoff on Ground Hog Day. Greenville firefighters determined what’s hot and what’s not. They had 10 entries, which was a much better turnout than last year. Winners were, from left to right: Connie Brinley, first, who won a $50 Eikenberry’s certificate; Debby Oliver, second, a $25 gas card’ and Don Dietrich, third, sausage.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262 held its 15th annual chili cookoff on Ground Hog Day. Greenville firefighters determined what’s hot and what’s not. They had 10 entries, which was a much better turnout than last year. Winners were, from left to right: Connie Brinley, first, who won a $50 Eikenberry’s certificate; Debby Oliver, second, a $25 gas card’ and Don Dietrich, third, sausage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_VFW-CHILI-WINNERS.jpg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262 held its 15th annual chili cookoff on Ground Hog Day. Greenville firefighters determined what’s hot and what’s not. They had 10 entries, which was a much better turnout than last year. Winners were, from left to right: Connie Brinley, first, who won a $50 Eikenberry’s certificate; Debby Oliver, second, a $25 gas card’ and Don Dietrich, third, sausage. Brinley wins chili cookoff