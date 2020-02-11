Save money with STABLE accounts

GREENVILLE – Join OSU Extension, Darke County, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. at the Learning Center, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, to learn more about STABLE Accounts.

Douglas Jackson, deputy director of STABLE Accounts will be here to share how individuals with disabilities can now save and invest without losing government benefits such as Medicaid, SSDI, or SSI.

At the one-hour program you will also learn what is a STABLE Account? How can this help me or my family member? What are the benefits for a STABLE Account? As well as, what are the requirements to qualify for a STABLE account?

A STABLE Account is an investment account available to eligible individuals with disabilities and are made possible by the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (“ABLE”) Act. If you currently have a STABLE account, you will want to come to learn about the updates and how this impacts your financial plans. If you are new to or think that a STABLE account might be a good fit for you or your family.

If you are interested in attending, contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or email at Scammahorn.5@osu.edu. Seating is limited.