Pastor Glaze introduced at Beech Grove

HOLLANSBURG – The Beech Grove Church of the Brethren is excited to announce its new pastor, George Glaze.

Glaze grew up in Enon and is presently living on a 20-acre farm in Preble County with his wife, Valerie. The couple has two adult children, Josh and Amanda.

Pastor Glaze is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. After proudly serving his country for 30 years, he retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Army.

He attended the Cincinnati Christian University and has a Masters in Pastoral Leadership. He has been a member of the Eaton Community Church where he served as Elder. He and Valerie were co-chairmen of Guest Ministries.

Pastor Glaze is passionate about the Lord and is ready to serve his new congregation.

He and the congregation of Beech Grove would like to invite everyone to come and join them for worship.

Small groups start at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit https://beechgrovecotb.com/, or Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BEECHGROVECHURCHOFTHEBRETHREN/

Join them in their journey to grow in faith and fellowship at 3420 Harrison Road, Hollansburg, Ohio 45332.