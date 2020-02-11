Degree earned from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Melissa Hartzell of Fort Recovery, has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.

Mackenzie Gary of New Madison, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

Angela Ketron of New Paris, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since October 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 2 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.