Commissioners approve additional courthouse funding

DARKE COUNTY – County Commissioners on Monday approved an additional $17,010.01 for the courthouse security update.

The additional cost is for work Mote & Associates had to provide commissioners concerning some specific issues, including bringing the fire system up to grade, final engineering for the doors and issues with a cracked concrete floor that needed to be repaired, Aultman said.

“It is mostly their bill for additional communications and engineering and additional security that came in to place,” Aultman said.

Also, scheduled to be delivered Feb. 18 is a X-ray machine for purses/brief cases, etc. that the public will be bringing into the courthouse, as well as a magnetometer metal detector visitors to the courthouse will be required to walk through to gain entry.

Aultman also said the new annex should be open the first week of March with a test run planned for the last week of February. The front entrances will be permanently closed once the annex is in use.

The increased costs will go to Mote & Associates to provide additional engineering design services as follows:

* $81.26 – a shortfall for billing through September 2019

* $5,213.75 – for billing through December 31, 2019

* $11,215 for billing through January 31, 2020

Also Monday, commissioners approved a letter of recommendation for the village of Arcanum to secure funding for the completion of the Ivester Park Expansion project, which includes the addition of a trail.

The village is seeking to apply to the Clean Ohio Fund to assist with the project.

According to the commissioners’ letter:

“As county commissioners, we see the value in creating communities for families to want to locate to, and we welcome the opportunity to support the efforts of the village to create a better community through the development of the greenspace and trail.”

Show support for Arcanum park project

