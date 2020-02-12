Chancellors List at IUE

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, full-time students with outstanding academic achievement are recognized by being named to the Chancellor’s List, the highest semester-based academic achievement that students can attain.

The following local students have been named to the fall 2019 IU East Chancellor’s List.

Union City – Madison Fischer and Haley Huntwork

Arcanum – Sydney Anderson, Makayla Bailey, Makenna Gunckel and Betsy Roberts

Bradford – Macie Reck

Greenville – Benjamin Fitzgerald, Gracie Pell, Jared Shuttleworth and Zachory Weaver

New Paris – Erika Gallaher, Heidi Klein, and Allison Osborne