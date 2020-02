BRADFORD – Come and select from a variety of clothing options in the clothing bank at Oakland Church of the Brethren. There are many winter coats, shoes, dress pants, jeans, and suits for children, women, and men.

All items are free and waiting for you to enjoy. Clothing bank hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oakland’s address is 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Road, Bradford (2.5 miles north of Gettysburg).