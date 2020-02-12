IU East names Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by naming students who take 12 or more credit hours and complete the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following local students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Union City – Maci Beam, Hunter Cline, Chad Suitts, and Aleesha Gates

Ansonia – Chance Klipstine and Julie Kramer

Arcanum – Brigette Filbrun, Jenna Haney, Isaiah Hootman, Shelby Horzsa, Brooke Mintkenbaugh and Mara Wetzel

Bradford – Maia Stump

Eldorado – Samantha Hawkins and Logan Petitt

Gordon – Julia Mccullough

Greenville – Kinzie Clark, Emily Courtney, Jordan Grote-Kayler, Corbin Holzapfel, Uriah Knepshield, Madison Little and Mallory Rich

New Madison – Derek Eyer and Rachel Miller

New Paris – Savanna Abner, Chloe Anderson, Elsie Hall, Dylan Hamm, Kristyn Heath and Delaney Norton

Versailles – Lauren Heitkamp

West Manchester – Lily Carpenter